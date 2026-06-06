Ram Charan’s high-octane sports action drama Peddi is proving to be an absolute box office gold despite polarizing social media conversations and a fierce debate surrounding its depiction of female characters. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial is refusing to slow down.

On its first Saturday, the movie just held its ground firmly, dominating the box office numbers and hinting at a good first weekend of around 180 – 200 crore net in India. In three days, the film already stands at 125 – 127 crore.

Peddi Day 3 Box Office Estimates

On the third day, Saturday, June 6, Peddi, as per the early trends, earned in the range of 28 – 30 crore in India. Armed with a tight but highly optimized count of 4,364 shows, the film recorded a phenomenal occupancy of 56% on Saturday!

Hunting The RajaSaab

By comfortably marching into the 125+ crore net club in just three days, Ram Charan has set his eyes on a major milestone for Tollywood in 2026. The film is now a mere stone’s throw away from overtaking Prabhas’s horror-comedy The RajaSaab, which wrapped up its lifetime run at 146.04 crore net in India

If the film pulls off a solid Sunday, it isn’t just looking at beating The RajaSaab – it will be looking to touch the 180+ crore mark and then challenge the top spot currently held by Chiranjeevi‘s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu with a net India collection of 220.99 crore.

Overseas, the film has hit a gross collection of 42 crore in three days, taking the worldwide gross total of the film in the range of 189 – 191 crore at the box office, and it is definitely hitting the 220+ crore mark worldwide over the weekend.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Ram Charan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Despite An Almost 64% Drop

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