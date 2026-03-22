Project Hail Mary has received strong word of mouth at the box office in China. It has also witnessed a massive surge in collection from Friday, the opening day at the Chinese box office. The sci-fi adventure movie is eyeing a strong debut in China and could beat Barbie’s opening weekend as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Ryan Gosling starrer surpassed Oppenheimer’s opening-day gross in North America to become the biggest opening day for any non-franchise film. It has set a few records with its opening-day box-office collection. The film is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel.

Project Hail Mary’s day 2 collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Project Hail Mary is enjoying strong word of mouth in China. It has collected a solid $3.2 million over 62k screenings at the box office in China. The film has witnessed a splendid 146% surge from its Friday opening, bringing its China cume to $4.5 million in two days.

Opening weekend projection in China

The report further revealed that Project Hail Mary has already collected $750k in pre-sales today and is playing over 53k screenings, down 12k from yesterday. The Ryan Gosling starrer is eyeing a debut weekend of $7-$9 million at the box office in China. It has a chance of matching F1’s $9 million debut. It could also beat Barbie‘s $8.1 million opening weekend at the Chinese box office.

More about the film

Released by Amazon MGM Studios, it follows the story of Ryland Grace, who wakes up on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he came to be there. Project Hail Mary, featuring Ryan Gosling in the lead, was released in theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Michael B. Jordan Vs Timothée Chalamet—Whose Last 10 Films Earned More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News