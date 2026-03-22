Move over, Bhaijaan, because there is a new King of Eid in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh has not just entered the record books; he has set them on fire by shattering Salman Khan’s decade-long monopoly in the record book of Eid box office. The spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar has officially signaled the end of an era, with Ranveer Singh dethroning the Sultan of Bollywood with three massive records!

On Eid, March 21, Saturday, Ranveer Singh’s biggie moved past the 100 crore mark, bringing a massive 117 crore at the box office. To date, the festival of Eid has been synonymous with Salman Khan. From Bodyguard to Sikandar, the holiday belonged to Bhaijaan. But Ranveer Singh has pulled off the unthinkable, collecting a jaw-dropping 117 crore in a single day!

Dhurandhar 2 VS Eid Day Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh has proven that the audience is ready for a new Eid King. While Salman Khan’s Sikandar showed signs of fatigue last year, Dhurandhar 2 has brought back the madness that defines holiday blockbusters, breaking three major Eid records of Salman Khan!

The Biggest Eid Day Collection Ever!

Until now, Salman Khan’s Bharat (2019) held the crown for the highest collection on the day of Eid. The drama helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar earned 42.30 crore on Eid. Ranveer Singh, 117 crore, collected nearly 2.7 times more than Bharat. It is a leap that the industry has never seen before.

Surpassing Salman’s Post-COVID Cumulative Total

In a surprising statistic, Ranveer Singh‘s single-day Eid collection is higher than Salman Khan’s last two Eid outings combined. Post-COVID, Salman Khan arrived on Eid twice, first with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, followed by Sikandar in 2025. While the former earned 25.75 crore on the day of Eid, the latter earned 33.36 crore on the day of Eid. Cumulatively, they stand at 59.11 crore!

Breaking the Top 5 Monopoly

For years, the Top 5 Eid collections were a Salman Khan-only club. With Dhurandhar 2 taking the #1 spot, that monopoly has officially ended. Salman now occupies spots 2 through 6, while Ranveer sits comfortably at the top!

Dhurandhar 2 (2026): 117 crore | Day 3 Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore | Day 1 Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crore | Day 2 Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore | Day 1 Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 36.60 crore | Day 2 Sikandar (2025): 33.36 crore | Day 2 Chennai Express (2023): 33.10 crore | Day 1 Kick (2014): 29 crore | Day 5 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 25.75 crore | Day 2 Bodyguard (2011): 21 crore | Day 1

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Enters 300 Crore Club In Only 48 Hours!

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