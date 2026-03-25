Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Racha Ravi, has wrapped up its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film started its run on a slow note and failed to build any momentum in the following days. As a result, it emerged as a big failure at the box office. In India, it concluded below 8 crore net, while globally it ended below 10 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!
Reception of the film
The Tollywood action thriller was released on March 6. It received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had a similar word of mouth. Sree Vishnu was praised for his performance, and the overall film was engaging in parts. It was criticised for predictable writing and a rushed climax. Such a reception restricted the film from earning even a respectable number.
How much did Mrithyunjay earn at the worldwide box office?
Mrithyunjay started its domestic run with just 1 crore, and in the lifetime run, it managed to multiply it by slightly over 7 times. As per the final collection update, it concluded at 7.17 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 8.46 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed just 1.35 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 9.81 crore gross.
Trending
Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:
- India net – 7.17 crore
- India gross – 8.46 crore
- Overseas gross – 1.35 crore
- Worldwide gross – 9.81 crore
Box office verdict of Mrithyunjay
Mrithyunjay was reportedly made at a budget of 14 crore. Against this cost, it earned 7.17 crore net, thus recovering only 51.21% of the budget. It suffered a deficit of 6.83 crore, which equals 48.79% or 49%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.
Box office summary:
- Budget – 14 crore
- India net collection – 7.17 crore
- Recovery – 51.21%
- Deficit – 6.83 crore
- Deficit% – 48.79%
- Verdict – Losing
More about the film
Mrithyunjay is directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.1 out of 10 with 7.5K+ votes.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Box Office: Bollywood Set To Overtake Tollywood In 1000 Crore Grossers, Thanks To Dhurandhar 2
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News