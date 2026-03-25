Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Racha Ravi, has wrapped up its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film started its run on a slow note and failed to build any momentum in the following days. As a result, it emerged as a big failure at the box office. In India, it concluded below 8 crore net, while globally it ended below 10 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood action thriller was released on March 6. It received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had a similar word of mouth. Sree Vishnu was praised for his performance, and the overall film was engaging in parts. It was criticised for predictable writing and a rushed climax. Such a reception restricted the film from earning even a respectable number.

How much did Mrithyunjay earn at the worldwide box office?

Mrithyunjay started its domestic run with just 1 crore, and in the lifetime run, it managed to multiply it by slightly over 7 times. As per the final collection update, it concluded at 7.17 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 8.46 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed just 1.35 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 9.81 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 7.17 crore

India gross – 8.46 crore

Overseas gross – 1.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 9.81 crore

Box office verdict of Mrithyunjay

Mrithyunjay was reportedly made at a budget of 14 crore. Against this cost, it earned 7.17 crore net, thus recovering only 51.21% of the budget. It suffered a deficit of 6.83 crore, which equals 48.79% or 49%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 14 crore

India net collection – 7.17 crore

Recovery – 51.21%

Deficit – 6.83 crore

Deficit% – 48.79%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Mrithyunjay is directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.1 out of 10 with 7.5K+ votes.

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