Project Hail Mary has crossed a key box-office milestone in China. Although Hoppers beat it on its opening weekend, the sci-fi flick has since taken the #1 spot at the box office and refuses to let go. It has also crossed a key milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi flick has already been a part of the global top 10 in its first week alone and is rapidly climbing up the chart. After a slow box-office run, this film is expected to lift the graph and help exhibitors get a boost before the summer blockbusters hit the screens. The movie has a huge budget, hence it is beneficial for it to stay in the news as much as possible.

Project Hail Mary crosses $10 million at the box office in China

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary has grossed a solid $1 million at the box office in China on Wednesday. The sci-fi movie has earned this number across 48k screenings, and the exhibitors have added 1k screenings from Tuesday. The film declined by 4.4% on Tuesday and, in six days, has crossed the $10.4 million mark in China. The film has also registered $140k in pre-sales for Thursday, when it is playing over 49k screenings.

More about the film’s box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Ryan Gosling’s last film, The Fall Guy, grossed $1.2 million in China. In comparison, his Barbie raked in an estimated $35.2 million in China. Therefore, this 2026 sci-fi flick needs about $35.5 million to surpass Barbie’s Chinese haul.

Domestically, Project Hail Mary collected $96.8 million in five days and, in alliance with the international total of $58.7 million, the worldwide collection has hit $155.6 million cume. It will cross the $200 million milestone in its second weekend. Project Hail Mary was released in the theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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