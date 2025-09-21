Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will soon hit the North American theaters. It has earned record numbers from the pre-sales and is only below Taylor Swift’s previous theatrical event, The Eras Tour Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has it earned from the pre-sales in North America?

According to industry tracker, Luiz Fernando’s latest data, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl movie event has already set records with its pre-sales, raking in $15 million within the first 24 hours in North America. This marks the second-biggest pre-sales opening for a theatrical music event, behind only Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie, which amassed $37 million in its first 24 hours. Cinema chain AMC revealed that pre-sales launch ranked as the 6th biggest first-day pre-sales ever, generating $7.5 million through its apps alone.

Opening weekend projection of the theatrical music event

Based on the report, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is currently tracking to earn between $35 million and $45 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. It will surely be the biggest event, and the numbers are subject to change as it will be a one-weekend-only event.

How does it stack up with other theatrical music events?

The first day pre-sales alone almost surpassed Beyonce’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’s entire opening weekend gross. For the unversed, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce collected $21.8 million on its three-day weekend at the North American box office. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie collected a massive $93.2 million, resulting in a record-breaking opening weekend in October 2023.

Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is a limited-run theatrical event in the form of a film to celebrate the release of Taylor’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. It will be released on October 3 and remain in the theaters only that weekend, that is, until October 5.

