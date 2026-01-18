Good Will Hunting’s superstar duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunited in Netflix’s new original movie, The Rip. The action thriller stars Damon as Lt. Dane Dumars and Affleck as Sgt. JD Byrne.

Dumars and Byrne are members of the Miami-Dade Police Department who deal with drug-related crimes. Dumars is the second-in-command under Captain Jackie Velez, who dies under mysterious circumstances at the start of the film. The suspicion of her death soon falls on Byrne, who was supposedly dating her at the time.

While working on a drug bust in Hialeah, Dumars and his team discover almost $20 million in drug money inside a house’s attic. Tempted by greed, the officers are soon tested on how many lines they will cross for their own personal gain.

The Rip’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Rip has established itself as one of the top-rated Netflix original live-action movies on the platform, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%. The audience rating of 71% isn’t far behind the Tomatometer rating. The critical consensus of the film reads: “Leveraging Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s classic chemistry to texturize a friendship tested by greed, The Rip tears into its potboiler setup with compulsively watchable confidence.”

Forbes’ Paul Tassi recently noted in a report that The Rip almost set a new record as the highest-rated Netflix original film on Rotten Tomatoes. It is now the second-highest-rated Netflix original film on RT, just behind Rebel Ridge’s 95%. The Old Guard is Netflix’s third-highest-rated original film with an 80% Tomatometer rating.

The Rip looks set to cement its place as one of Netflix’s first major hits in 2026, ensuring that the streaming service is off to a strong start this year.

The Rip Plot & Cast

The Rip’s plotline seems tailor-made for a tense action thriller, a high-stakes tale of police corruption. After the death of the Miami-Dade Police Department captain, Jackie Valez, her second-in-command, Lt Dane Dumars (Matt Damon), takes charge of an anti-drug task force consisting of Sgt JD Byrne (Ben Affleck), Detective Mike Ro (Steve Yeun), Detective Numa Baptiste (Teyana Taylor), and Detective Lolo Salazar (Catalina Sandino Moreno).

Dumars and Byrne struggle with temptation after they discover $20 million in drug money while raiding the residence of Desi Molina (Sasha Calle), the granddaughter of the previous homeowner.

After Dumars decides to subvert standard protocol by refusing to inform the higher-ups about their discovery, the situation escalates when Mike Ro begins plotting against him. Meanwhile, DEA Agent Matty Nix (Kyle Chandler) attempts to sow further discord within Dumars’s team by insinuating that he may have been responsible for Captain Velez’s demise.

With $20 million on the line and their very survival dependent on their ability to trust each other, how will Dane Dumars and his team survive the sticky situation before them?

