The winners of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards were announced a few days ago. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the night with four awards. While the action thriller’s lead star Leonardo DiCaprio earned a nomination in the Best Male Actor (Musical/Comedy) category, the award ultimately went to Timothée Chalamet for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Of course, this wasn’t DiCaprio’s first run at the Golden Globes. The Titanic star has been nominated 14 times in total, winning three. Similarly, Robert De Niro has received 10 Golden Globe nominations, with one competitive win (for Raging Bull). However, neither comes near the record for most Golden Globe wins (in all categories, not just acting).

Hollywood Icons With The Most Golden Globe Wins

According to Guinness World Records, the three Hollywood stars with the most Golden Globe wins are Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks, each with 8 trophies. Let’s now take a closer look at the films and categories in which these individuals won these eight awards.

Barbra Streisand – 8 Golden Globes Wins

Funny Girl : Actress In A Leading Role – Musical Or Comedy (1969)

: Actress In A Leading Role – Musical Or Comedy (1969) World Film Favorite – Female (1970)

– Female (1970) World Film Favorite – Female (1971)

– Female (1971) World Film Favorite – Female (1975)

– Female (1975) A Star Is Born : Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (1977)

: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (1977) A Star Is Born : Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“Evergreen”) (1977)

: Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“Evergreen”) (1977) World Film Favorite – Female (1978)

– Female (1978) Yentl: Best Director – Motion Picture (1984)

(Note: World Film Favorite was a popularity-based Golden Globe category used before)

Meryl Streep – 8 Golden Globe Wins

Kramer vs. Kramer : Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture (1980)

: Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture (1980) The French Lieutenant’s Woman : Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (1982)

: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (1982) Sophie’s Choice : Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (1983)

: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (1983) Adaptation: Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (2003)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (2003) Angels in America : Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television (2004)

: Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television (2004) The Devil Wears Prada : Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (2007)

: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (2007) Julie & Julia : Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (2010)

: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (2010) The Iron Lady: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama (2012)

Tom Hanks – 8 Golden Globe Wins

Big: Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (1989)

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (1989) Philadelphia: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (1994)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (1994) Forrest Gump : Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (1995)

: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (1995) From the Earth to the Moon : Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (1999)

: Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (1999) Cast Away : Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (2001)

: Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (2001) Band of Brothers : Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (2002)

: Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (2002) John Adams : Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (2009)

: Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (2009) Game Change: Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television (2013)

Who Leads In The Pure Acting Category?

Out of the three record-holders, Meryl Streep leads in pure acting wins, as all eight of her Golden Globes were received in performance categories. In comparison, Barbra Streisand’s eight wins include non-acting honours like Best Director and Best Original Song. At the same time, Tom Hanks’ total also includes wins as a producer in the Limited Series/TV Movie categories. In other words, when it comes to pure acting dominance at the Globes, Meryl Streep stands the tallest.

