As far as Hollywood releases are concerned, Zootopia 2 ($1.658 billion) and James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash ($1.238 billion), top the list of the highest-grossing movies that were released in 2025. Next in line are Lilo & Stitch ($1.038 billion), A Minecraft Movie ($958.2 million), and Jurassic World: Rebirth ($869.1 million). Brad Pitt’s F1 ($631.7 million) and James Gunn’s Superman reboot ($616.8 million) also rank among 2025’s top 10 (Box Office Mojo). Moreover, Leonardo DiCaprio’s acclaimed action thriller, One Battle After Another, has earned $206.3 million worldwide.

Highest Paid Actor Of 2025

However, neither Brad Pitt nor Leonardo DiCaprio topped Hollywood’s highest-paid actors list in 2025. That honor went to Tom Cruise. According to a Hindustan Times report, Tom Cruise emerged as the world’s highest-paid actor of the year, reportedly earning a staggering $130-$150 million for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The 63-year-old superstar returned to the top of the list after a decade.

However, despite grossing $598.8 million worldwide, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning fell short of expectations at the box office, particularly when viewed against its massive estimated production budget of $300-$400 million.

Top 5 Highest Paid Actors Of 2025

These are the top five highest-paid actors of 2025, along with their estimated paychecks:

Tom Cruise: $130-$150 Million (for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning) Daniel Craig: $50 Million (for Wake Up Dead Man) Cameron Diaz: $45 Million (for Back in Action) Brad Pitt: $30 million (for F1) Leonardo DiCaprio: $25 million (for One Battle After Another)

Is Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 Paycheck Higher Than Top Gun: Maverick?

Tom Cruise once again proved why he remains one of the biggest stars in the world. The Hollywood icon reportedly emerged as the highest-paid actor globally, earning an eye-popping $130–$150 million for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The massive paycheck not only grabbed headlines but also sparked fresh comparisons with his previous career-defining hits.

While Cruise already made an estimated $100 million or more from Top Gun: Maverick (per Variety), his earnings from the eighth Mission: Impossible film reportedly go far beyond that figure. According to industry reports, the amount he received for Mission: Impossible 8 comfortably surpasses his Top Gun payday, making it the biggest single-film salary of his entire career. If these numbers hold true, the latest installment of the action franchise stands as Cruise’s most profitable project to date.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: 5 Filmmakers Who Could Potentially Direct Avatar 4 & 5 If James Cameron Steps Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News