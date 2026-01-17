Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, has earned $1.239 billion worldwide so far, bringing the franchise’s global earnings to over $6 billion. However, despite the roaring box-office success, diehard fans are still waiting for clarity on the future of the Avatar franchise.

Interestingly, James Cameron recently said that he must find a cheaper way to produce the Avatar films to continue with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. That said, if the franchise continues and Cameron chooses to shift his directorial focus to other projects, like the big-screen adaptation of Charles R. Pellegrino’s The Last Train from Hiroshima, the baton may have to be passed.

While replacing the 71-year-old will be no easy task, there are a handful of filmmakers with the scale, vision, and blockbuster experience to keep Pandora alive under their creative supervision. Here are five directors who could potentially lead the Avatar franchise in its final installments.

1. Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve is one of the best filmmakers working in the sci-fi space today. With the Dune films and Blade Runner 2049, he has already proven he can build massive worlds while keeping the stories emotionally resonant and engaging. If the Avatar franchise needs a director who can match its scale and seriousness, Villeneuve would be a fantastic choice.

2. Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón knows how to create visually stunning and truly immersive cinema. Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and Children of Men are the best examples of that. He brings strong visuals, an equally effective emotional core, and an immaculate storytelling style to the table. If Cuarón is given the chance to direct Avatar 4 & 5, he could deliver something special.

3. Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler understands how to make big blockbusters without sacrificing the film’s emotional center and storytelling, as seen in Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, and Sinners. He’s great with characters, emotions, and themes like family and legacy, something Avatar is built on. With his directorial touch, Avatars 4 and 5 could feel both grand and heartfelt.

4. James Wan

James Wan has already handled major studio movies like Aquaman and Furious 7, so the blockbuster pressure won’t be new to him. He has also expressed his interest in directing an Avatar film. He knows how to keep audiences hooked with fast pacing, stylish visuals, and massively mounted action sequences. Under James Cameron’s creative supervision, James Wan could keep Avatar thrilling and audience-friendly.

5. S.S. Rajamouli

Indian director S.S. Rajamouli is one of the best at grand-scale storytelling. With films like Baahubali and RRR, he has proven that he can deliver larger-than-life spectacle while still keeping the audiences fully invested. That’s precisely the kind of balance an Avatar film needs.

Interestingly, even James Cameron was impressed by RRR and famously praised Rajamouli’s filmmaking prowess. The two directors recently took part in a one-on-one online conversation, during which they spoke in detail about the incredible world of Pandora, making the blockbuster Indian director an unlikely yet genuinely exciting pick to carry the Avatar franchise forward.

