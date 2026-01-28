The Young and the Restless has been amping up the drama lately. Be it the whole Matt Clark storyline involving Nick, Sharon, Noah, Sienna, and Victor, or the Mariah and Ian trauma leading to chaos. Abby and Devon are about to get wrapped up in the mess with their son Dominic, leading to the same.

Melissa Ordway plays the role of Abby Newman, while Bryton James plays Devon Winters. Their characters are married and have a son together, who is named Dominic. The role has recently been recast with Ethan Ray Clark after the boy aged. Here’s how this mystery will tie all the characters.

The Young and The Restless: Melissa Ordway On How Mariah Kidnapping Dominic Will Affect Abby & Devon

For those unversed, Mariah’s major trauma has led to her seeing visions of Ian Ward and causing major delusions in her brain. This has caused her to become obsessed with Dominic again. Mariah was the one who carried the boy since she was the surrogate for Abby back in 2021 on the soap opera.

Since Mariah has kept herself far away from her family and friends, nobody knows where she is, and that she is the one behind the upcoming mess. Ian deludes Mariah into thinking that she has a right to Dominic because she gave birth to him. And so she kidnaps Dominic and leaves Abby confused.

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Melissa spoke about the storyline. “She goes to grab a shovel, and she turns around, and he’s gone. But she thinks that maybe he’s playing hide and seek,” the actress shares the mindset of her character, Abby, when she could not find Dominic around.

“She just thinks it’s a fun game for a little bit. Then, after some time passes and she can’t find him anywhere, she starts freaking out,” she added. “This is not what Dominic would do. He’s a really great listener,” the soap star felt. When time ticked by, Abby realised it was not a game but really serious.

Melissa mused, “It’s cold outside. She finds a mitten in a hotel room, so she knows that, like, maybe his hands are cold,” and further pointed out, “It’s all the things that go through a mom’s head.” She expressed how scared Abby became and how she is not able to eat, sleep, or function properly anymore.

“Her first fears are that it’s someone trying to get back at her dad, or at the Newman family,” she stated, referring to her father Victor Newman, who has countless enemies. Melissa also expressed her excitement about getting to do something meaty on the show after a long time of only leisure storylines.

