The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw trouble on the horizon for Abby and Devon, with Mariah quite fixated on Dominic. On the other hand, Mariah received a haunting message. And then, last but not least in any way, Audra and Holden decided to make amends with Amy.

From shocking moves and tempting offers to dark choices and big secrets, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 26, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor hitting Cane where it hurts. But will it work? Or does he have a plan of his own in response? Sharon worries about Noah’s future with Sienna. What will she do about it? When Victoria steps up to protect her family’s legacy, will she be successful?

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

When Victor puts Phyllis and Cane on notice, how will they respond to the same? Sally forces Billy’s hand. Is this about his reignited obsession with attaining Chancellor thanks to Cabne’s offer? Mariah visits her dark side. What new mess will she cause now that her trauma has turned dangerous?

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Devon and Abby’s world is turned upside down. How will they deal with the kidnapping of Dominic? Nate comforts Victoria. Is this about the Newman family drama involving Matt or Phyllis and Cane? When Audra receives a tempting offer, who could it be from, and how will she respond to the same?

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Chelsea reveals a secret to Nikki. What could this be about? How will she react when she finds out? Kyle and Claire discuss unfinished business. Is this about their romance? Adam has a change of heart. What could this be about? Is this about the Newman empire, or is this about Sally instead?

Friday, January 30, 2026

The final episode of the week features Nick and Sharon holding Phyllis accountable for her actions. How will she respond to their confrontation? Abby and Devon receive shocking news. Is this about Mariah kidnapping Dominic? And then lastly, Mariah hits the road. What’s next for her?

