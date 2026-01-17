The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nick turn to Jack for help amid the chaos surrounding Cane and Phyllis. On the other hand, Noah made a shocking discovery about Matt Clark. And lastly, Diane grilled Michael for intel about Victor to help their case.

From confrontations and compromises to major concerns, fans have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming week of The Young and the Restless, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 19

The first episode of the week features Victor receiving valuable intel from Sienna. Is this about Matt, and what will he do with it? Victoria and Adam work together to protect Newman Enterprises. Is this alliance between the brother and sister going to work? Meanwhile, Nick ignores the doctor’s orders. But why?

Tuesday, January 20

Victor prepares for battle against Matt Clark. Who will come out on top this time? Chelsea proves herself to Nikki. But will it be worth it? Victoria holds Billy accountable for his actions. Will the latter acknowledge that his actions have been selfish and obsessive? What exactly will this lead to?

Wednesday, January 21

Victor finds Nikki and Jack in a compromising situation. Is this going to fuel the Newman and Abbott drama even further? Sally is blindsided by Billy’s decision-making. Is this the beginning of the end for them? Phyllis stands her ground with Cane. Is this about some decision or their latest coup?

Thursday, January 22

Victor puts Jack on notice. Is this because of Nikki? What will Jack do, and how will Diane react? Sharon worries about Nick’s condition. On the other hand, Victoria hits Cane where it hurts. Is this about Lily? Or is this about something else? How will he react to it?

Friday, January 23

The final episode of the week features trouble on the horizon for Abby and Devon. How will they deal with it? Meanwhile, Mariah receives a haunting message. Is this from Ian Ward?

Audra and Holden make amends with Amy. How will she react to this? Is this regarding Nate or Damian? Stay tuned to find out.

