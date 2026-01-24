The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Julie supporting Jeremy. On the other hand, Marlena confided in Belle. Meanwhile, Jennifer questioned Chad. Stephanie and Alex were shaken by a sudden development in the whole stalker case. And then last but not least, Jada updated Steve.

From surprising news and romance to confrontations and final plans, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 26, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Cat and Rafe pondering their respective cases. What will the two decide to do next? EJ lays into Gwen. Is this about her recent choices? Kristen puts Sarah on notice. Is this related to Brady or Rachel? Johnny and Chanel enjoy some romance. How long will this last?

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

The bones found in the DiMera crypt are identified. Are these Stefano’s? Kristen rejects EJ’s sympathy. Is this going to fuel their rivalry even further? Chad withholds information from Theo, but why exactly? Paulina worries about Chanel. Is this about her pregnancy? Lastly, Abe works with Liam.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Kayla and Marlena celebrate milestones. What could it be? Johnny asks Kate about a business matter. Will he get some intel or advice from her? Alex, Stephanie, Jada, and Steve finalize a plan to catch the stalker. But will it work? Rafe delivers disturbing news to Abe. Is this about Theo?

Thursday, January 29, 2026

When Chanel reaches out to Sophia, what will this lead to? Gabi warns Ari. What could it be about? Jennifer promises to help Chad. Is this about the kids or something else? Will he agree to it? Elsewhere, Johnny gives good news to Bonnie. Is this actually about Chanel and her pregnancy?

Friday, January 30, 2026

The final episode of the week features Marlena putting Xander on notice. How will he react to it? Sarah is honest with Brady. Is this about Rachel or their romance? Kristen and Belle try to prep Rachel while Leo tries to get Dimitri out of his head. And then lastly, Gwen goes on the offensive.

