Are You Sure? Starring BTS fame Jungkook and Jimin is back for Season 2, and this time they are vacationing in Switzerland and Vietnam. Streaming on Disney+ worldwide (Jio Hotstar in India) from December 3, 2025, the eight episodes follow the journey of the BTS vocalists on holiday, exploring new places and sharing their 12-year-long camaraderie.

Are You Sure Season 2: Cast, Locations, & More To Look Forward To

Jimin and Jungkook of BTS mark their return to reality shows post-military service with Are You Sure. It’s a full-circle moment, as they filmed the first season right before enlisting. While V (or Kim Tae-hyung) had made an appearance on the Jeju Island leg of Season 1, it remains unclear if any other members will join the duo this time around. Leader RM visited Switzerland after his military service. If rumors are to be believed, he may make a cameo appearance in specific episodes of the show, which are being filmed in Europe.

As mentioned above, the second installment of the variety show has the two members tour areas of Switzerland, including the Matterhorn (in the Alps) and Poschiavo. Fans will get to see the K-pop icons kickbike riding, paddle boating, and in the Hot Tug at Lake Brienz, while in the cold country, according to promotional videos released on Disney+ Korea’s social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 디즈니+ 코리아 (@disneypluskr)

The latter half of the show will see Jungkook and Jimin in Vietnam’s Da Nang and Hội An. Their activities in the drastically different Asian country include swimming (in the blue ocean), parasailing, and a hopping tour, all interspersed with the chaos that accompanies the duo, who have been members of BTS for over 12 years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 디즈니+ 코리아 (@disneypluskr)

Recap Of Are You Sure’s Season 1 With Jungkook & Jimin (Feat. V)

The first season of Are You Sure started with a summer trip to the US, where BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook ate burgers and hiked. Their second leg was at Jeju Island with V in tow, riding motorbikes, swimming in the ocean, and demolishing a mountain of dak-galbi. The final stop was Japan’s Sapporo in winter, where the BTS singers skied, snowboarded, and recalibrated before starting military service (Jungkook and Jimin enlisted in the same unit).

The show started airing in August 2024, coinciding with BTS’ enlistment, offering fans respite as they waited for the members to reunite.

Release Dates (& Timings) Of All Episodes

The first two episodes of Are You Sure? Season 2 will begin airing on December 3, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ worldwide. Further episodes will start streaming two at a time on Wednesdays henceforth. While the release time of the show is 5 pm according to Korean Standard Time, here is the schedule in EST.

Episodes 1 and 2: December 3, 2025, at 3 am EST Episodes 3 and 4: December 10, 2025, at 3 am EST Episodes 5 and 6: December 17, 2025, at 3 am EST Episodes 7 and 8: December 24, 2025, at 3 am EST

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Korean Entertainment News!

Must Read: Seventeen Becomes The First K-Pop Act To Perform At NPR Tiny Desk: From Iconic Numbers To Eternal Favorites

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News