SEVENTEEN has just become the first-ever K-pop act in history to perform at the NPR Tiny Desk space, with some of their accompanying band members. JOSHUA, MINGYU, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO participated in the recording, less than half of the full group, though first-time viewers (and listeners) of this performance perhaps wouldn’t have guessed this. Vocalist DK cancelled his appearance at the last minute as he lost his voice the day before.

With palpable enthusiasm and melodious voices, the VERY NICE boys led a setlist of about 28 minutes, expressing their excitement in both Korean and English, marking yet another milestone for K-pop. As of writing, the video has already gained more than 400,000 views and raised over $3700 in donations (at its premiere).

SEVENTEEN’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Setlist, Members, & More

The K-pop group under HYBE’s PLEDIS Entertainment, with a unique discography of contrasting bright and dark songs, celebrated its tenth anniversary on May 26, 2025. With a boatload of songs (eight albums, two anthologies, 13 EPs, and 35 singles) to choose from, SEVENTEEN highlighted their iconic numbers from the last few years along with eternal favorites.

Starting off strong with “Super” from their record-breaking EP, FML, the quintet deftly riffed off each other. The powerful choreography was barely missed as the boys fed off the audience’s cheers. They followed it up with their first English single from Face the Sun, “Darl+ing”, a sweet, melodious single where vocalists SEUNGKWAN and JOSHUA especially shone. Then came “_World” from Sector 17, highlighting VERNON’s rap part, which references Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

“To You” followed next, a fan favorite about being there for each other through good and bad times. SEVENTEEN asked for audience requests at this point, singing “HBD’ from their latest album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, for a CARAT (fan) celebrating their birthday. A feature at all their festival appearances, “SOS” came next, after which they sang a slew of celebrated numbers, “Rock With You”, the very energetic and legendary “Clap”, which decisively asks listeners to clap along (“Jjak jjak jjak jjak”).

The last two songs were distinct and special in very different ways. “HOT” starts with MINGYU’s well-known intro, eventually leading into DINO offering lovely contrasts with falsettos and raspy vocals in equal measure. They wrapped up their set, as they always do with “VERY NICE”, perhaps the most recognizable of SEVENTEEN’s discography, even attempting audience involvement as they do at concerts.

More About SEVENTEEN & The Members Who Performed At Tiny Desk

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN debuted under PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015 with 13 members: five in the Vocal Team, and four in the HipHop and Performance Teams each. Known for producing their music (and to an extent, the choreography and rap parts) in-house, they quickly earned the moniker of ‘self-producing group’. Ten years on, they are massively successful, with their albums making it to the top five of World Album sales several times, and are two-time 2024 Daesang (Grand Prize) winners of the respected MAMA Awards (they won one Daesang in 2023).

Of the members who appeared on Tiny Desk, JOSHUA and SEUNGKWAN are part of the vocal team, DINO is on the performance team, while VERNON and MINGYU are on the Hip-Hop team. The fivesome managed to fill in for the remaining members, delivering an immaculate set, even when member DK had to back out a day before the performance.

This marks SEVENTEEN’s second viral event in two days, with Sunday seeing the release of their Thirst Tweets with Buzzfeed.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Korean updates!

Must Read: Song Hye-Kyo’s 5 Best K-Dramas To Watch: From The Glory To Full House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News