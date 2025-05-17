SEVENTEEN has been dominating the global stage lately with their self-produced songs and sold-out arenas on their world tour. Naturally, CARATs want more (if you’ve seen the trailer for their new album, you know what we’re talking about!) — and SEVENTEEN is ready to deliver. Their upcoming album marks a whole new era — a kind of rebirth — for all 13 incredibly talented members of this powerhouse K-pop group.

Titled Happy Burstday, the album is set to be released on May 26, 2025, by Pledis Entertainment, and celebrates the boyband’s 10th anniversary. This explosive comeback represents a fresh chapter, and here’s everything you need to know about it!

All You Need To Know About Seventeen’s New Album

Let’s start with the trailer that released recently because that definitely is a thrilling start to their album launch. The 2:26 video is titled Dare or death and is almost like a video game. The members look dashing in Y2K/ Grunge outfits while it looks like a dark entity is following them and taking their shape.

Mingyu changes to The8, Seungkwan changes to DK and a lot of shenanigans happen that will keep you hooked because of the amazing cinematography. Then comes the interesting part because when the video ends, you get two options, Dare and Death. Those videos show more about the whole concept of the album.

Now for the songs, the names and highlight reels have already been released today and they are a banger as usual. The album will have 16 songs and for the very first time, there are 13 solos of each member showing their unique self in each track. Apart from that there is the lead single called Thunder.

The album concept photos were released and made fans go into a frenzy since each concept was mesmerising and unique. The first was of a grunge aesthetic with them donning rugged jean jackets and layering with chains and bold makeup showing a garage situation. The second was more scifi and might remind you of their concept for the song Spell. The members looked dreamy in white attires and gorgeous resin transparent futuristing jewellery. The third one was a complete change and depicted them as dark, rockstar-esque with wild hair colors, face piercings and a gangster aesthetic.

The trailers and snippets of the songs already have the fans hooked. The name Happy Burstday, blends the birthday with burst to express the explosive energy of SEVENTEEN and their rebirth after 10 years. The concept, makeover and songs are completely new with some interesting collaborations like with the Grammy Award winner producer and singer Timbaland. So are you excited to listen to the new songs and get your hands on the three physical albums that are going to be released soon?

Check Out The Trailer Here:

