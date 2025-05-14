On May 12, Genie TV’s drama Tastefully Yours debuted, featuring Kang Ha-Neul and Go Min-Si in the main leads. The first episode showed a clash between Ha-Neul’s character Han Beom-Woo and Min-Si’s character Mo Yeon-Joo. Although the drama has ignited a bit of buzz online, it didn’t begin with a great viewership rating. Rather, it was lower than what can be called decent.

For those who don’t know, Tastefully Yours is a romantic drama revolving around two polar opposite characters – Han Beom-Woo and Mo Yeon-Joo. Beom-Woo is a chaebol heir to a large and renowned food conglomerate. To him, food is merely a commodity—a business tool, not something to be appreciated. In contrast, Yeon-Joo is an independent chef from Jeonju who believes that cooking is an art form and food is not something to be commercialized. The drama unfolds as their contrasting lives become entangled.

The first episode begins by introducing the main lead characters, giving a little bit of background to each. Han Beom-Woo is the second son of the massive business empire and has a little rivalry with his elder brother Han Seon-Woo (Bae Na-Ra). To outshine his brother, Beom-Woo needs something unique, and to scout that unique dish, he embarks on a journey and selects Chef Jang Young-Hye’s (Hong Hwa-Yeon) neobiani. But a day before its launch, he finds out that the same dish is being prepared at a restaurant in Jeonju.

To figure out the issue, he visits Jeonju, a breathtakingly picturesque place. There, he finds a nameless restaurant with a single table, where an independent chef works diligently day and night. Although they start off on the wrong foot, their bickering continues as they talk further. The chef is none other than Mo Yeon-Joo. Although Beom-Woo doesn’t know how to appreciate cooking or the end product, he goes to great lengths to try and convince her to collaborate with his company. However, he only faces rejection from her.

Meanwhile, Yeon-Joo’s financial status crumbles as an overdue rent threatens to close down her restaurant in Jeonju. On the other hand, Beom-Woo’s position also hits a rough spot as the board meeting of Hansang Foodfield decides to approve his dismissal as director. With both of them facing such a low phase in their careers, what will happen next?

With all the anticipation and excitement around the drama, in its first episode, it only recorded a 1.6% rating in both the Seoul metropolitan area and nationwide (Via Kbizoom). Hopefully, because of the star power and unique storyline, the series will gain the popularity it deserves. With a diverse cast, a promising slow-burn romance, and the potential to evolve into a hidden gem, the upcoming episodes might just surprise viewers.

If you want to watch Tastefully Yours, stream it on Netflix.

