Kang Ha-Neul is one of the most talented actors from South Korea. Over the years, the actor has delivered stunning performances with Forgotten, Midnight Runners, When the Camellia Blooms, and the latest Squid Game Season 2.

Kang Ha-Neul will be soon seen in not one but two new avatars in the movies Yadang: The Snitch and Streamers. Let’s take a look at his transformation for Yadang: The Snitch.

Kang Ha-Neul Is The Snitch In Upcoming Korean Thriller Yadang

The plot of Yadang: The Snitch is fairly straightforward. Kang Ha-Neul plays the titular snitch named Lee Kang-soo, who goes by the name Yadang. He controls the drug trade but also delivers news from the drug underworld to the police. When a new drug surfaces in the market and is passed on in a high-profile second-generation VIPs’ party, those involved in the trade have to bear dangerous consequences.

The movie also stars Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-joon in pivotal roles. In the stills released by Plus M Entertainment, Kang Ha-Neul is seen wearing a blazer and formal pants alternating with a relaxed button-down shirt. Yoo Hae-jin is a prosecutor and still exudes a profound aura as he takes the dias to address the press.

Yadang: The Snitch will be released in South Korea on April 23, 2025. Kang Ha-Neul will be next seen in Squid Game Season 3 and Tastefully Yours.

