Since the beginning of the year, rumours have been circulating that BTS’s parent label, HYBE, is preparing to debut a new boy group. While the label has kept mum about the same, fans continue to speculate about the group members, what they look like, and who they could be. Several media outlets in South Korea have also mentioned that a new boy group is likely to debut soon from HYBE. This debut, once confirmed, will be the first boy group in five years since Tomorrow X Together (TXT). BTS, TXT, and soloist Lee Hyun are signed under BigHit Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels.

Since HYBE took over Pledis and BigHit, it has expanded and solidified its presence in Japan and in the US, with an aim to bring music and content across regions on a global platform. It has launched groups like New Jeans, Le Sserafim, BOYNEXTDOOR, ILLIT, and KATSEYE either via its subsidiaries or under its own name.

Is HYBE debuting a new boy group?

According to Koreaboo, in March 2025, on-set images of young boys filming content in America went viral on social media, with fans claiming the young boys to be the members of an unnamed upcoming boy group from HYBE. Fans were quick to notice former Trainee A member James, amongst those filming. James was also a background dancer for Jungkook.

Another OP spotted Big Hit new boy group while they were shooting #BIGHIT_NEW_BOYGROUP pic.twitter.com/czvF9WQiYI — OvO (@oklo_u) March 28, 2025

On April 9 as per Koreaboo, it was reported that the label’s trainee idols James and Martin participated in the writing and production of the tracks Magnetic and Cherish My Love for K-pop girl group ILLIT. James also participated in the choreography for Cherish My Love. An online user also shared details that the trainee members have worked with groups like TXT and Le Sserafim as well.

Since the news of a new boy group from HYBE broke last year, fans have been keeping tabs on the trainees at the label who could be debuting soon. If the fan rumours are to be believed, the new boy group members were born in the early 2000s, meaning they are in their late teens or early 20s. So far, the fans speculate that James and Martin could be a part of the official lineup.

On June 14 this year, a video from BTS member J-hope’s Hope on the Stage concert went viral. In the video, a bunch of young men can be seen enjoying the performance. They were holding the official BTS lightsticks and also wearing masks and beanies to cover their face. Fans claimed that these young men were none other than the members of the upcoming boy group from HYBE.

A Rolling Stone article dated June 11 also mentioned Pdogg, BigHit’s longest known producer, is overseeing the training of trainee idols at BigHit, and that a new boy group will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2025.

Cut to June 17, 2025, (Via Koreaboo) JTBC has released a confirmed report from multiple industry sources that HYBE is truly preparing to debut a new boy group in August 2025. The next two months will be spent on finalizing the group’s debut plans and unveiling details like the group name and official lineup. The group is touted to be a “young creator group” that not only makes music but also creates choreography and music videos. The group was also mentioned during HYBE’s Q1 Earnings Conference Call, which was held in April. While details were not revealed, the mention of a new group certainly raised curiosity. Following the report of a confirmed boy group, the label responded affirmatively to the news and informed that the details will be revealed in due time.

This news comes in time for BTS’ reunion as members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are finally discharged from their mandatory military service this month. While there is no news about the group’s comeback, the label’s top officials have dropped hints that they will be discussing a BTS comeback soon.

