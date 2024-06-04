Hierarchy On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About The K-Drama

A riveting tale of love, friendship, and revenge is coming to Netflix in the form of the new K-Drama, Hierarchy. The teen drama is set in a prestigious school where only high-class students get admission until an exchange student arrives with a scholarship.

Though the story does give out Elite vibes, the Korean setting makes it a promising watch. The stellar cast featured in the show further makes it highly anticipated. Here is all you should know about Netflix’s Hierarchy: its release date, storyline, and cast.

What is Hierarchy About?

The series tells the story of Jooshin High School, an esteemed institution dominated by two students: Jeong Jae-i, called the queen, and her boyfriend, Kim Ri-an, labelled the king. Their rule is undisputed until Kang Ha, a scholarship student with a grudge, gets transferred to the school. His presence, fueled by revenge, shakes up the relationship dynamics of the elite students.

“The story depicts the love, friendship, revenge, and compassion that takes place when Kang Ha, a transfer student, enters Jooshin High School, a prestigious private school where the children of the top 0.01% of conglomerates gather,” reads the synopsis.

Who Stars in Hierarchy?

The show stars No Jeong-ee as Jeong Jae-i, Kim Jae-won as Kim Ri-an, and Lee Chae-min as Kang Ha. No Jeong-ee is known for her lead role in another Netflix series, Our Beloved Summer, and has also been a part of shows like Dear.M and Kill It. Kim Jae-won previously starred in Netflix’s K-Dramas Our Blues and King the Land. Lee Chae-min is recognized for his performances in hit shows like Alchemy of Souls and Crash Course in Romance. Hierarchy also stars Jii Hye-won as Yoon He-ra and Lee Won-jeong as Lee Woo-jin.

When will Hierarchy be Released on Netflix?

Hierarchy is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 7th, 2024. The first season of the show features seven episodes. Netflix announced the release date while unveiling the official trailer for the show in May this year. The clip teases a teen scandal at Jooshin High School, where everyone has a secret worth dying for. Meanwhile, it also gives a glimpse of all the mysteries, romances, and rivalries at the school.

Must Read: Tempest On Disney+: Cast, Plot, & Release Date – All You Need To Know About The Korean Espionage Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News