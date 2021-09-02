Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle does not seem to end. They were one of the most popular Hollywood couples who enchanted their fans with their relationship. However, things went south when the two split, which caused them to enter into a long and tedious custody battle of their kids.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars, who met on the set of the movie in 2004, got married in 2014. Sadly, their marriage was short-lived and ended in just five years. The couple share six kids, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Knox, Zahara and Pax, out of whom five are minors.

Advertisement

Recently, there has been a new update in the custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor’s attorneys have filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to review the custody case. This petition comes after last month’s court ruling of removing private judge John Ouderkirk from the case.

As per some reports, Brad Pitt argues that Angelina Jolie was unfairly given full custody of their five minor children after the removal of their private judge. “We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts,” Pitt’s lawyer Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. told the HollywoodLife.

“The lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases and condone their gamesmanship, by allowing them to wait and see about the likely direction of the case before seeking the disqualification of the judge,” added Pitt’s judge.

The judge continued, “Condoning the use of this type of strategic ‘lie in wait’ disqualification challenge will cause irreparable harm to both the children and families involved in this case and other families in other cases, by unnecessarily prolonging the resolution of these disputes in an already overburdened court system.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s battle for the custody of their five kids keep on getting stretched. The new petition has added to the long-lasting drama. Jolie’s lawyer has also struck back by saying that the petition shows that Brad is “clinging to this private judge who exhibited bias and refused statutorily required evidence.”

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Facing A Delay, Tom Holland Starrer’s Release Date Getting Postponed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube