Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Julianne Hough and singer Usher has come under netizens’ radar, the trio has been criticized for judging the upcoming show ‘The Activist.’ Netizens have been calling them, ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘insensitive.’ Recently, after Global Citizen’s apology, now the Bay Watch star too shared a statement to the widespread controversy.

The CBS show has been receiving a lot of flak from citizens as the competitive show aims to pit activists and public figures from different backgrounds in order to promote their cause and if the judges agree with their goal the winner will receive a great amount of funding to fulfill their cause.

Sharing the apology on her social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fueled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard. The show got it wrong, and I’m sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you.”

She added, “The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I’m happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I’m proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it’s time to hit pause and re-evaluate.”

“There is a global community of activists who fight the fight every single day and put their blood, sweat and tears into creating change, but more often than not, they are rarely heard or acknowledged. Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas concluded.

Her apology comes a day after Global Citizen issued an apology in which they promised to change the format of the show and bring it down to a one hour documentary, also the makers have decided to reshoot the controversial format and a new release date would be announced soon.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Julianne Hough and singer Usher are also part of The Activist.

