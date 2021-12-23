Released on Thursday, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now enjoyed a one week run at the box office. Early arrival gave the film a huge advantage and it has been reaping benefits of that ever since.

With 9.25 crores* more coming in, the film has gone past the 140 crores mark now and stands at 140.12 crores*. These would have been fabulous numbers during pre-pandemic for any film in any language and here this is coming in despite so many restrictions, especially the 50% occupancy rule in Maharashtra. Not that the film Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying cent occupancy in the limited capacity but still there is a psychological bearing definitely on the patrons. One can well imagine theatres to be roaring big in Maharashtra once 100% occupancy is allowed.

As for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in question, it’s a big success for sure and has set the franchise well to target even bigger milestones once the next instalment arrives.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

