Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is creating a lot of buzz among Marvel fans as the film was much awaited and since its release on December 16, the superhero film has shattered major box office records. On the other hand, Jacob Batalon who plays the character Peter Parker’s close pal, Ned Leeds in the MCU film recently opened up about his inspiring weight loss journey.

The 25-year-old actor revealed how he lost 100 lbs (45 kilos) in two years by just working out and following a plant-based diet suggested by his girlfriend.

In a recent conversation with Men’s Health, Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon told the portal, “I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019. Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.”

“This one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous. I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all,” Jacob Batalon added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star further revealed how his girlfriend Brooke Reyna made him follow a plant-based diet along with exercising, “Recently, my girlfriend has actually gotten me into a plant-based diet, as well, and that’s really helped my body and I can feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff and that’s really helped me, as well. I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering and I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things.”

As per Men’s Health, Jacob Batalon’s gym routine involved a rigorous 90-minute workout 6 days a week, the first hour was dedicated to weights, while the last half-hour was cardio.

Back in 2020, the young star shared a full-body mirror selfie on Instagram, which showed his changing look, sharing the picture, he wrote, “Don’t try to get at me..imma be vibin all day cheee by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now.”

Apart from Tom Holland and Jacob, Spider-Man: No Way Home also features, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and others.

