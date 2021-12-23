Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld starrer Hawkeye finally come to an end and fans are stunned by the makers behind the series for giving us such an amazing show before the year-end. Although many loved Kate Bishop and Clint Barton’s Christmas adventure but some are calling out the post-credit of the superhero series that features, Rogers, the musical.

Apart from Renner and Steinfeld, the MCU show also features, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and many more.

Hawkeye focuses on Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop as they uncover secrets about a New York gang. The series finale also marks the return of Wilson Fisk aka the Kingpin after the Netflix series Daredevil. Now that the Marvel series is over, some fans are baffled and disappointed with the post-credit scene of the finale episode. Many called it worst, while others compared it with Bollywood.

A Twitter user wrote, “I was eager to see what we get in the post-credit scene of #Hawkeye finale. There were all kinds of speculations and Marvel really played us like in Spider-Man Homecoming,” another wrote, “Hawkeye was good @Marvel but that post-credit scene took my soul and I want it back.. and i also want a new post-credit scene. You’re better than that. Ffs,” a third user wrote, “I can’t believe I sat through the entire Hawkeye post-credit scene for absolutely nothing to happen.”

I was eager to se what we get in the post credit scene of #Hawkeye finale. There were all kinds of speculations and Marvel really played us like in Spider-Man Homecoming 😂#HawkeyeSeries #HawkeyeRonin #hawkeyefinale pic.twitter.com/BexsLx0Z5O — Harshit Sharma (@Harshit53123) December 22, 2021

Hawkeye was good @Marvel but that post credit scene took my soul and I want it back.. and i also want a new post credit scene. You’re better than that. Ffs — Ed Williamson 🇪🇺 (@EdWins316) December 23, 2021

I can’t believe I sat through the entire Hawkeye post credit scene for absolutely nothing to happen pic.twitter.com/rKhqVqG8hA — DanielColluney (@DColluney) December 23, 2021

Even Ashish Chanchlani a prominent YouTuber criticised Hawkeye’s post-credit scene. Check out his tweet.

Worst POST CREDIT SCENE EVER IN MCU HISTORY #Hawkeye

Acha khasa show tha end mein ye kya tha🥲 — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 22, 2021

However, there were fans who fell in love and defended the Rogers musical and said it was something new and refreshing rather than leaving the show on a cliffhanger.

everyone hating on the hawkeye post credit scene while i was sitting there vibing so hard when watching it… like,, i get that it didn’t progress the story or the future of the mcu and i agree that they could’ve made it a bit more interesting by panning to someone in the audience — tara ‎⧗ SAW NWH (@fitzsupremacy) December 23, 2021

Hawkeye season finale was 🔥🔥🔥🔥. One of THEE best post credit scenes ever!!!! If you haven't watched yet, then get to it!!!! #HawkeyeFinale #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/T3s4hFn73b — Will (@StIdesSippin) December 23, 2021

The main criticism I’m seeing for Hawkeye is “no crazy post credit scene”. Please stfu — Joe (@hzjoetv) December 22, 2021

#Hawkeye spoilers

ik everyone's disappoint that there weren't any post credit scene but let's appreciate all the hard works with everyone being involved in the musical. i mean they had to do many rehearsals, pulled off an amazing show all for a fictional show — z | SAW NWH (@marvelbelova) December 22, 2021

Many hoped to see a tease of a new character or something related to Kingpin’s faith but an elaborate song sequence really pissed off many. Let us know in the comments below about your thoughts on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye finale episode and its post-credit scene, featuring Rogers, the musical.

