Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter’s smoking habit on the movie set got so bad that his co-stars named him ‘Harry Puffer.’ One of the favourite film franchises to ever exist for both kids and adults alike, Radcliffe became a household name due to his titular role in the eight films based on the books by JK Rowling.

Advertisement

The films brought the wizarding world with Hogwarts, wands, brooms, Quidditch, and more to life. The series also became one of the best watches for the holiday season, and the third part of its Fantastic Beasts spin-off, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, is releasing next year.

Advertisement

Moreover, the reunion of Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is about to hit the screens on New Year’s Day. As we reach closer to the release date, we bring you an interesting fact from the sets of the original film series. In 2008, The Sun reported that Daniel Radcliffe was nicknamed ‘Harry Puffer’ by his co-stars for puffing about 20 cigarettes a day.

As per the report, Daniel Radcliffe would rush to light a cigarette whenever the director of Harry Potter yelled “Cut,” which got his co-star Rubert Grint, aka Ron Weasley, worried. “Daniel has recently been smoking up to 20 cigarettes a day. Every time they call ‘Cut’, he lights up. It’s disgusting. Friends and co-stars including Rupert Grint have been warning him about the dangers of smoking. But he doesn’t take any notice,” a source told the publication.

The report further added that the producers of the final flick in the series were also worried about Daniel‘s bad habit. They believed that it may destroy his image and even warned him not to be seen smoking in public.

“He’s been having late nights out with stars like Kevin Spacey and Stephen Fry and seems to have picked up bad habits from the luvvie set,” the source further added while speaking about Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe’s smoking habits.

Must Read: Tom Holland Believes Spider-Man: No Way Home Might Be The Peak Of His Career, Says “It’s A Shame It Happened When I’m 25”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube