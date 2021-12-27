Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections has made $69.8m globally since its release on 22 December in 76 markets. Considering that the film has had a hybrid release as it also premiered on HBO Max and it is still an unprecedented time amid a global pandemic, the film still has brought an impressive opening weekend total with everything seemingly working against it.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, it also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff. The movie is the fourth part of the sci-fi film series and is released almost 20 years after the last part came out.

Even though it is exciting to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles and Neo and Trinity, along with the new cast bringing in their unique style to the film, The Matrix Resurrections is having a tough competition at the box office, according to The Collider.

The thing that has affected its collections is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Tom Holland starrer was released just a few days before The Matrix Resurrections, that too exclusively in theatres. It was also one of the most anticipated movies.

One more report states that it was 50% less than what was expected the collections would be. Meanwhile, the fans of the sequel took to Twitter to share their thoughts on it. One user wrote, “In an age where sequels are as predictable and unimaginative as they can get, Lana Wachowski‘s triumphant return to the franchise is the complete opposite.”

“The Matrix Resurrections gives you the unexpected with a unique, sorta convoluted, deconstruction of these iconic characters,” they continued. While another fan wrote, “Finally watched Matrix Resurrections. Fantastic theater experience. Blew me away. Transcendent. A perfect continuation of Trinity & Neo’s story, as well as Zion’s. Beautiful film. Teared up watching. Amazing,” about the Keanu Reeves starrer.

