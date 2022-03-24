Mohammed Diab is one of the most spoken-about names right now. The filmmaker is all set to introduce his vision to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke with Moon Knight. The show that talks about a superhero born out of Egyptian folklore makes his MCU debut. Turns out Diab wants the world to see the real Egypt, unlike the recent Hollywood films. The filmmaker has now lashed out at Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984.

Moon Knight is one of the most anticipated shows from the Disney-Marvel mill. Mohammed Diab, who hails from Egypt has given the show a very authentic feel. The filmmaker most recently expressed his dismay with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam for not taking efforts for bringing the realness of his landscape.

Now the filmmaker is talking about Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984. The filmmaker talks about the Egypt part of the movie and calls it a disgrace. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The Moon Knight director talking to Deadline knocked Wonder Woman 1984 for playing into the tropes. “You never see Cairo. You always see Jordan shot for Cairo, Morocco shot for Cairo, sometimes Spain shot for Cairo. This really angers us,” Mohammed Diab says.

“I remember seeing Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a big sequence in Egypt, and it was a disgrace for us. You had a sheik – that doesn’t make any sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert,” the Moon Knight director added.

Mohammed Diab later went on to talk about his show Moon Knight where he has tried to bring authenticity. He says he has taken efforts to not make it preachy as well. “[It’s] part of the show because it’s part of the comic book. It’s part of how he gets his powers. It’s ingrained in it.” Diab said. “There was definitely room to play [in Moon Knight] but keep it as authentic as possible, in the realm of being fantastical. Even in the original comic books, they did a great job of researching and trying to make Egypt authentic.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

