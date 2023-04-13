Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars that the country has ever produced. Many of his fans and co-stars are smitten by his charm, sense of humour and humbleness. His frequent co-star Deepika Padukone now opens up about her professional relationship with the superstar.

For the unversed, Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om in 2007 opposite SRK. The film became a blockbuster, launching her career in the film industry. The two went on to collaborate on several films like Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Pathaan, to name a few.

Deepika Padukone heaps praises on King Khan after he was recently named in Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list. The actress penned a beautiful note for her Pathaan co-star and called him a ‘phenomenon.’

As published in Time Magazine, the actress wrote, “I’ll never forget the first time I met Shah Rukh Khan. I had just arrived in Mumbai from Bangalore with one suitcase and a dream. The next thing I knew, I was sitting in his house! I was being considered for a role in a film opposite him. It’s been 16 years since. What makes our relationship special is the love, trust, and respect we have for one another. Shah Rukh Khan will forever be known as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, and his generosity. The list goes on…”

Deepika Padukone further said, “For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan.”

Apart from King Khan, some of the other names in the Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list include, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan, Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie, and The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal.

