Recently, it was reported that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was planning a film titled Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Now, the film maker has taken the matter to his Instagram story and clarified that his production house is not making any such film.

Karan’s Instagram story read, “To put this on record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles…” However, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director did not deny making a film with Siddhant and Tripti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier it was reported that the Gully Boy actor and The Qala actress will team up for a Dharma film which will be helmed by debutante director Shazia Iqbal. The film will be titled Dhadak 2 and will have a strong ensemble cast.

Karan has denied Dhadak 2 but categorically did not say a word about any film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Tripti has shot for another Dharma film helmed by Anand Tiwari also starring Vicky Kaushal.

Dharma Productions launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter from Dhadak, which was a remake of the historic Marathi film Sairat. Though Dhadak was criticised for being shallow, still the debut actors received appreciation for their work.

Dharma Productions has been recently in news for walking out of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy Brahmastra. Talking about Karan Johar, the filmmaker is coming back with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

Must Read: Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Showing Off In Front Of Aamir Khan During His TV Days: “Acha, Inko Dikhate Hain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News