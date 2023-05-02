The Fantastic Four reboot has been in the news since its announcement. Fans are keeping a weather eye on every piece of information regarding the film’s casting. Adam Driver is expected to be seen in the titular character of Reed Richard, aka Mr Fantastic. It was followed by several names which came up for the role of Sue Storm, including Mila Kunis, Vanessa Kirby, Jodie Comer, and Allison Williams. Now, as per rumours, Margot Robbie is also being eyed for the role of Invisible Woman in the MCU’s most anticipated film.

A few days ago, there was news that Mila is being eyed for the role of the Thing. On the other hand, we have already seen Margot in the role of Harley Quinn in the DCEU. And with the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran things regarding Robbie’s part in the Universe is still unclear.

As per a scooper Daniel Richtman via The Direct, Marvel Studios is eyeing Margot Robbie for the role of Sue Storm in the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. The report states that the studio recently offered the Harley Quinn actress the role of Invisible Woman and the lady love of Mr Fantastic, which will reportedly be played by Adam Driver.

Besides Margot Robbie, other actresses who are in the running include Jodie Comer, Vanessa Kirby and Allison Williams, since there have been reports that Mila Kunis is being eyed for The Thing. In other news, Gladiator 2 actor Paul Mescal is rumoured to be in talks with Marvel to play Johnny Storm aka Human Torch, in the Fantastic Four reboot.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn’s future in the James Gunn and Peter Safran-run DCEU is still not clear but if this pans out, MCU will undoubtedly benefit from it since the actress is undoubtedly great at what she does.

Meanwhile, Marvel‘s Fantastic Four reboot is said to release before Avenger: Kang Dynasty. The film is expected to hit the theatres on the 14th of February, 2025.

