The Kendall Jenner Bad Bunny rumour seems to get official real soon; as per sources, things are getting serious between them. Their romance rumours have been making the rounds of the internet for the past few months now. After being spotted together on several occasions and dates, the romance plot has thickened considerably. Keep reading to get all the scoop and whether or not these two alleged love birds made their Red Carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2023.

Jenner and the Purto Rican rapper sparked romance rumours when they were first spotted in a private club making out. The duo were also seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber sometime around February. Apart from that, they have been hanging out quite a lot lately and finally, an insider has split the beans on their current relationship status.

A source has exclusively reported to People that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are, apparently, having a great time together. The insider said, “They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.” They continued, “He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now, Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.” The insider adds, “It was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

The source further mentioned how Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny met with each other. They revealed, “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Although Kendall and Benito were seen arriving at the Mark Hotel in NYC on Monday for the 2023 Met Gala, the duo seems like is not yet ready to make things official as they refrained from walking the red carpet together. However, they did wear complimentary outfits at the prestigious event, Jenner in a black and sparkly bodysuit and Bad Bunny, an all-white ensemble.

