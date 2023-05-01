Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has achieved much in his acting career but has yet to do a superhero/ comic character. As the actor has been associated with rumours of being cast as Marvel’s Ghost Rider many times, he was once in the running to play the Batman villain, the Joker, until he turned down the role. Read on to learn more about the opportunity the actor turned down.

With DC and Marvel dominating the box office and audiences every time they release a film, few actors have turned down their opportunities to join the franchise. Ryan Gosling is one of the names to belong to the same list, as he turned down a role in Suicide Squad when he was offered to play Joker. As the role ultimately went to Jared Leto, do you think Gosling would have looked perfect as Batman’s greatest enemy?

As per a report by Indie Wire, the producers of Suicide Squad offered Ryan Gosling the role of the Joker, which he did not accept due to his other films that were scheduled to be released later. The Nice Guys and the musical drama La La Land were the films that the actor was committed to doing and would have been busy as the shooting of the DC’s Suicide Squad would begin. Additionally, it was not the busy schedule; he also had reservations about one common characteristic of appearing in comic book films as he didn’t want to sign up for more than one movie.

As Ryan Gosling was hesitant to accept the role because he didn’t want to be on the hook to appear in more than one film, Jared Leto did not let the opportunity go out of his hands. He jumped on to the role and did a fantastic job, as many critics praised the Oscar-winning actor for his performance.

However, as Jared Leto’s Joker does not exist in the DCU anymore, Ryan Gosling will be seen opposite Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, which is scheduled to release on 21 July 2023. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

