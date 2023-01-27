Nikki Tamboli Brutally Trolled Over Sharing A Close-View Of Her Busty Cl*avage In A Tiny Black Bikini Top, Netizens Call Her “Mia Khalifa Lite”

Nikki Tamboli has amped her fashion game ever since she’s come out of Bigg Boss 14. Time and again, she serves us steaming hot looks that make men go weak on their knees. But her latest outing in a tiny black bikini top sees her baring it all. Scroll below for details on how netizens aren’t impressed with her busty display.

Ever since Nikki has come out of the Bigg Boss house, she’s been a part of several music videos. She also was actively a part of The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show which was led by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. While the actress has not bagged any big project yet, she ensures her presence is felt via social media platforms.

Nikki Tamboli, in the latest video, could be seen setting our Instagram feeds on fire as she set a busty display. She could be seen using the selfie mode and baring it all in a tiny black bikini top which exposed way too much. The actress complemented her look with multi-coloured printed trousers as she flaunted her toned mid-riff.

Nikki Tamboli has been sharing videos of her workout sessions of late. But this latest video featuring her cl*vage drew wild social media reactions. While some praised her curvy figure, others shamed and compared her to former adult star Mia Khalifa.

A user wrote, “Mia Khalifa 2”

Another questioned, “Are dikhana kya chahte hoo”

“To remain in news they can do anything,” a user slammed.

Another wrote, “Pura nagga hona chahiye tumhey ye sab purana fashion hai….pagal”

“You should try p*rn…. genuine opinion,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “Mia Khalifa lite.”

“2nd Disha Patani,” a troll commented.

Take a look at the sensuous video shared by Nikki Tamboli below:

