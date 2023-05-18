Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa never fails to grab the attention of the netizens. She is quite active on social media and often sets the mercury soaring by sharing her sultry hot pics and videos. She once revealed the shocking threats she received after filming a p*rn scene. Scroll down to know more.

Khalifa previously claimed she only got into the adult film industry at the insistence of her then-husband after being handed a porn studio’s business card as she walked down the street. She only spent three months doing p*rn but became one of the most popular performers.

Mia Khalifa quit the industry later and distanced herself from the industry. She has been vocal about its dark side. Khalifa, who was only 21 years old, recalled that a director had informed her that while “performing” s*xual act, she would be obliged to don the cultural headpiece. She was aware that the public would not like it, though.

During a conversation with BBC Radio’s 5 Live, Mia Khalifa said, “I said to him ‘you’re going to get me f**king killed’” when the adult film director wanted to wear a hijab while performing. When asked why she didn’t say no, Khalifa said: “Being 21, I didn’t know that I could speak up.”

Due to the incident, Khalifa rose to the top performer on P*rnhub and attracted the attention of the Islamic State. Her face was retouched onto another person’s body in a video showing the mocked-up Khalifa being beheaded.

When her director requested her to perform the sequence, the footage made her even more afraid. However, the purported threats from the Islamic State did not end after the video. “There was also a Google image screenshot of my apartment tweeted at me that had a death threat go along with it. It was a threat I took very seriously,” Mia Khalifa said.

Khalifa received a tonne of harassment on her social media accounts within a week of the P*rnhub video’s release from the Muslim and Lebanese communities. She was also a target of the Islamic State on Instagram. “My Instagram account got hacked by ISIS. They started pushing propaganda on it,” she said.

Mia Khalifa thinks the encounter with Islamic State has strengthened her even if she has come under fire for several other incidents at that time.

