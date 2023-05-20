Blink-182 drummer and Khloe Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker got on the wrong side of the Internet after he shared two pictures of holding an electric saw as he posed with an expensive sofa on Instagram. Travis’ caption on the post further irked the social media users as it appeared that the man himself destroyed the couch. Scroll down to read more.

On the personal front, Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated the first anniversary of their marriage. The whirlwind romance of the two has been the subject of intense scrutiny, as they keep displaying their affection in the public eye sparking both awe and controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of his pictures, Travis Barker on his Instagram can be seen posing in an all-black outfit wearing a skull cap and holding a huge chainsaw. The expensive-looking sofa is seen slashed in half as the poly filling oozes out in the pictures. The photoshoot was reportedly done for an American furniture retailer called Lovesac. While sharing the pictures, Travis captioned the post as “Re-writing the rules.” The bold movie did not go well with the netizens as they who questioned Barker for destroying an expensive couch when there are homeless people in desperate need.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

One social media user stated, “You could’ve donated the sofa so many shelters they are in the area where you live, that could have been a good way of rewriting the rules plus be an example to many persons … including myself … peace out.”

Another person commented, “I would have taken that couch. You didn’t need to saw it in half, lol.” One user added, “Just donate to someone then doing that??” as another mentioned, “Some people couldn’t afford that couch second hand so what you’ve posted is in poor taste tut tut.”

The next one shared, “Why would you want to ruin a perfectly good couch like that ?? I would have loved it in my house….”

Travis Barker also appeared in Season 2 of ‘The Kardashian‘ on Hulu. Travis has been a fan favorite for his music and steamy romance with Kourtney.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez, Before Marrying Ben Affleck, Revealed Shocking Details Of Her Abusive Relationship: “It’s A Push, A Shove, Or A Nasty Word That Stays With You…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News