The one word that is not in Jennifer Lopez’s dictionary is ‘easy.’ The actress does not do anything that simple, basic or easy. She loves taking risks, being bold and walking on the road less covered. The trailblazer is known for her impactful movies, stunning voice and out-of-the-box fashion choices. Her sartorial picks always leave our jaws dropped, and our eyes popped out. She did so once in the movie, Hustlers, where she played the role of a veteran stripper.

The actress, to make her character authentic, wear the most sultry dresses while performing on stage in the film, and it blew away our minds. While most of her costumes have been amazing, there was one in particular that we crushed a little hard over. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the scenes, Jennifer Lopez wore an ultra-revealing silver bodysuit with extreme cut-out details that made her look beyond hot. Silver sequinned tassels decorated the outfit completely, which gave JLo a blingy and jazzy look. The bodysuit, or the fancy monokini, had two wide straps that covered the actress’s b**bs before adjoining at the bottom. The front was all bare, exposing a thin studded strip at the midriff. Jennifer shared the picture on her Instagram handle while promoting Hustlers, and it was mind-blowing!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The two straps adjoined in such a way that put Jennifer Lopez’s waist, back and sides of her a** on display. She posed in the scene while holding dollars in her hand, and honestly, she did look like a million bucks – literally! Underneath the bodysuit, she wore a satin bra with triangular patches that were visible from the front.

The Mother actress wore her hair down, and it gave her a s*xy wild look. To fit the character properly, she wore huge hoops in her ears with a catchphrase written in crystal in it. Jen also wore stilettos, whose heels were covered in crystals. For her makeup, she wore a flawless base and highlighted her sharp cheekbones with highlighter and bronzer.

Well, this look of Jennifer Lopez can give anyone sleepless nights!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Keeps It Classy In A Semi-Sheer Lacy Black Dress With Rhinestone Embellishment, Flaunting Her Cle*vage & Matching Panties The Actress Graced The Gucci Event

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News