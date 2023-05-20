Harry Styles is one hell of a bachelor in the tinsel town whose love life never fails to make the headlines! A few weeks ago, he was caught making out with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, and now there have been several reports going on that the English singer has been getting close to a Victoria’s Secret Model, Candice Swanepoel. While Emily hinted at her association with Styles days before they were caught making out but now, things are becoming too confusing, to say the least.

Styles was in a relationship with director/actor Olivia Wilde whom he met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which was being directed by her only. But they called it quits and went separate ways last year, and earlier in 2023, Wilde revealed that there is no rift between them because of the split, and they are on good terms.

An insider has reportedly informed the Sun about Harry Styles’s interest in the Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel. The source revealed that Styles and Candice have ‘grown close’, adding, “Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars, so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him. He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.”

According to the insider, Candice is one of the most successful models and ‘is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels’. They further added that Harry Styles ‘would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.’

Previously it was reported that although Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski might have engaged in a hot make-out session on the streets of Tokyo, the latter is not looking for anything serious at the moment. She is reportedly trying to live her best single life and having fun as during Valentine’s, she was allegedly dating Eric Andre and their nude pic became a sensation across different social media platforms.

Do you ship Harry Styles with Candice Swanepoel or with Emily Ratajkowski? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on your favourite Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

