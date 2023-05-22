It came, it saw, it conquered – That’s the story of Fast X, which has made an instant impression at the box office, so much so that it’s far better than some of the more hyped Marvel films that released over the last few months and failed to justify the hype. In fact, the last three films from the Marvel franchise have failed to enter the 100 Crore Club and looking at the way Fast X is currently going, it should reach there rather comfortably.

This can be seen from the fact that Sunday collections were really good with 19 crores* more coming in. The momentum was on the film’s side right through the extended weekend, with footfalls constantly rising daily. Audiences are liking what they are watching on the big screen, and showcasing at the premium screens (3D, IMAX, 4DX) is further aiding in collections.

The Hollywood franchise in its 10th instalment, has now collected 61 crores*, and the weekdays should see a further 22-25 crores added to the total. With the next week being open, the Vin Diesel led ensemble affair will enter the 100 Crore Club in 10 days flat.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

