Megastar Rajinikanth never misses a chance to showcase his swag and attitude, as revealed by the new poster of his upcoming feature production, tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’.

Revealing his poster, the production has also announced the beginning of its shoot.

The poster of Thalaivar 170 shows the Tamil superstar, who is also called ‘Thalaivar’, donning a pure gangster-style menacing look. While not attempting to hide his age, Rajinikanth instead looks like a threatening old man who should not be messed with.

The monochrome poster shows the ‘Jailer’ actor donning a look similar to his 2016 gangster-action film ‘Kabali’, complete with a very stylish black suit, a slightly trimmed beard, and black glasses.

Taking to their Instagram, Lyca Productions shared the slick poster of Thalaivar and wrote: “Lights, Camera, Clap, & ACTION.”

Here’s the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

They added: “With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of #’Thalaivar170’ the team is all fired up and ready to roll!”

Concluding, they wrote: “Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast. Now it’s time for some action! We’ll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses…!”

The production house also shared the pictures from the pooja ceremony of the film. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

The movie’s own BGM is currently under production, though it is supposed to sound similar to the hard rock theme of ‘Kabali’ and will feature a sonic design more similar to heavy metal music with some industrial sampling.

While the reveal of the megastar’s poster had announced the shoot, other members’ looks had also been showcased earlier, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil.

The feature is produced by Subaskaran and directed by TJ Gnanavel, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently basking in the success of his recent releases, the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’.

Making inroads into Southern cinema, Big B will also star in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

