Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film ‘Yodha’ will now be releasing on December 8, a week early before its scheduled release on December 15.

Sidharth took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a post by filmmaker Karan Johar and wrote: “We are set to land! #Yodha in cinemas on 8th December, 2023.

Karan took to Instagram and shared the news. He wrote: “We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023!!!!!!”

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is being helmed by debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan‘s Mentor Disciple Films.

Sidharth spoke about the movie earlier sharing, As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.” Other details about the film are under wraps.

Sidharth Malhotra is loaded with different characters and power-packed performances in his upcoming line-up with Rohit Shetty‘s directorial venture into the web space, titled ‘The Indian Police Force’ and ‘Mission Majnu’ starring Rashmika Mandanna.

