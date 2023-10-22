Janhvi Kapoor’s duality never fails to cease us. Just a day after she stunned the internet with her sultry looks in a brown-toned figure-hugging dress, she is now making heads turn in a pretty lilac saree, and we would not be exaggerating if we say this one traditional look is the best to come out of Bollywood this festive season yet.

We all know Janhvi Kapoor got her mother Sridevi’s big expressive eyes, which always leave us mesmerized. But she also possesses her mother’s dress sense, especially ethnic, and her recent look in a gorgeous saree has us missing her superstar Mom.

Carrying a legacy is difficult, but Janhvi is so far doing a great job. She keeps her South Indian roots close, and often visits Tirumala Mandir in Tirupati, draping half-sarees in a traditional style. And now, Janhvi has aced yet another saree look – we are just in awe of the simplicity this time round. We are sure her mother would be looking at Janhvi up from heaven, and must be beaming with pride to see her ‘Labbu’ go places.

Janhvi was spotted making heads turn in a lilac sheer saree in pink hues boasting an embroidered golden border with gota patti. The organza saree was paired with a sleeveless golden blouse featuring intricate embroidery work all over including a sweetheart deep-plunging neckline.

The Good Luck Jerry actor had her mid-length wavy locks styled in a half-tied hairdo, which she decorated with a gajra, while her center-parted hair strands fell were left untied, perfectly framing her face.

Janhvi accessorized the look with a studded diamond necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring. She wore platform silver heels. Her soft glam in pink hues included defined brows, black eyeliner, nude-toned eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and soft pink lips. She added a tiny black bindi to enhance the traditional appeal of the fit.

Her soft-glammed Desi look sent the internet into a meltdown, with fans simply wondering how the ‘Mili’ actress managed to channel a 90s Bollywood diva so effortlessly. Well, we would like to imagine that she sought inspiration from her mother.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Isn’t Janhvi Kapoor ruling the style sphere, dressing to the nines for every occasion? What do you think?

