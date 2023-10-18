Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived Patna on Tuesday to participate in a private event here.

After reaching Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, she straight away went to a hotel in tight security. The actress was seen coming out the airport in a red dress.

As soon as people learnt about her arrival in Patna, a large crowd of fans assembled outside the airport to take a glimpse of the actress. Katrina Kaif sparked pregnancy rumors yet again with her pink anarkali suit. The actress is married to Vicky Kaushal since 2021.

She will be attending a private event at Patna’s Kankarbagh locality on Wednesday.

On the work from, Katrina Kaif was last seen sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. She is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will reprise her role as Zoya in the third instalment of the film franchise. The previous two movies were Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her pipeline. The Sriram Raghavan directorial also stars Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor.

