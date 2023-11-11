Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are about to embark on their second journey as parents. While the couple has not officially announced it, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump recently. Earlier, a video of the actress from a World Cup match had also gone viral. Amongst this happy news, Virat recently revealed his three favorite Bollywood songs, and of course, it has an Anushka connection!

While we already know that Virat is Anushka’s biggest fan and supporter, he also intently listens to music from her films. In a recent interview, Virat spoke all about Bollywood and his favorite songs.

In an interview with stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh for Virat Unplugged, the ex-skipper of the Indian Cricket team picked ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Deva Deva’ as his favorite songs! While the first two are from Anushka Sharma’s film, the third one is from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra.

When asked who he makes the most phone calls to, Virat named Anushka, his mom, and his coach. How adorable!

On the other hand, Virat and Anushka are preparing for their second innings as parents. The Zero actress was recently seen walking hand-in-hand with hubby Virat Kohli in a black dress and fans were stunned to see her baby bump.

Many netizens commented on the video. A user commented, “Why rumors? Of course, she is pregnant. It’s pretty evident, isn’t it? God bless them!” Another comment read, “Pregnant toh hai most probably ladki hai.” A third comment said, “Second Virat is on the way.” One more user wrote, “Prince loading….”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.The film is a biopic on former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Jhulan Goswami. This is her first film after 2018’s ‘Zero’ and her second with director Prosit Roy after their collaboration. It will mark her comeback on the big screens after SRK-starrer Zero and fans just cannot wait!

