Tiger 3 box office day 1 is finally here & today is the day when we’ll surely see one record being made in the history of Indian cinema. Today won’t be talked about as the day Salman failed to hit record-breaking opening numbers; today will be talked about as the day Salman dared to release his film on the weakest day as per the Indian calendar and still was able to achieve a number no other star would’ve been able to pull off.

But, the thing to think about is: Is it okay to call it a historical number when the actual figures aren’t really record-breaking? It’s just a matter of giving solace to self-thinking about how it could’ve been worse. Imagine releasing the film on Monday, 13th November, and not getting a blockbuster opening.

Before we get into how much Tiger 3 has likely earned on its day one at the box office, let’s take a look at the previous record holder on this day. It’s Shah Rukh Khan‘s Ra.One, which earned 18.50 crores on its opening day, but that was back in 2011.

Has Salman Khan managed to cross Shah Rukh Khan’s number in today’s time?

If you add the inflation, Ra.One’s day 1 figure in today’s time will be around 39-40 crores. Has Salman managed to cross that? Yes!

As per the sources close to us, Tiger 3 has not only breached the 40 crore mark but has done considerably more than that. When the advance booking of the film started, it looked like it would be a touch-and-go 35 crore mark situation for the movie on day 1. But things got better with every passing day, and as hoped by YRF, spot bookings have come into play on the final day, giving the required boost.

Yash Raj Films’ latest entry in the spy universe has broken all records to earn in the range of 41-43 crores on day 1.

Salman Khan beats Salman Khan!

This also indicates that Tiger 3 could very well beat Bharat’s 42.30 crores day 1 figure to emerge as the highest Salman Khan opener ever. This sounds outstanding because it’s coming on the day when everyone expected it’ll earn less. Despite the footfalls slipping considerably down in the second half, if the film has managed to earn in the range of 41-43 crores, just imagine the havoc it would cause on day 2.

Stick to this space for Tiger 3‘s box office day 2 report!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

