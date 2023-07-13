Ranveer Singh is currently grabbing the headlines for his song What Jhumka for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The song features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt grooving to a peppy remake of the old classic Jhumka Gira Re Bareily Ke Bazaar Mein. The actor started his career with Band Baaja Baaraat and is all set to make a comeback after a Box Office hiatus with continuous underwhelmed – 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

Ranveer is gearing up for his new innings with Dharma Productions after he reportedly parted ways with Yash Raj Films’ talent management agency amicably. Interestingly, his audition for Band Baaja Baaraat did not earn him validation from Karan Johar! He was cast by Aditya Chopra, nonetheless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Ranveer Singh was cast as Bitto Sharma in BBB, do you know who prepared him as an actor for his grand Yash Raj debut? It was none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Tiku Weds Sheru actor confirmed the same in an interview. He even revealed what did he teach Ranveer and why did he leave the coaching in between! Scroll down to read this interesting anecdote.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in an interview with Lallantop, revealed that he coached Ranveer Singh for his debut film. He said, “Us samay ek film ban rahi thi, Band Baaja Baarat. Uske liye maine unhe training di thi. Acting wagairah padhata tha. Lekin wo kaam maine kuch hi din kiya. Wo ek dedh mahine ka kaam tha Yash Raj ke saath. Lekin mujhe phir kaam mil gaya aur main chhod chaad ke bhaag gaya. Wo coaching phir kisi aur actor ne poori ki thi. (That time a film was being made, Band Baaja Baaraat. I trained him for the film, used to teach him acting and stuff. It was a 45 day schedule by Yash Raj Films, but then I was offered substantial work, and I left the training mid-way. He was later coached by another actor.)

So Ranveer Singh’s brilliant act in the film has roots in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting chops, and what a great start to his career. The two actors have never shared the screen yet but it would be interesting to see them together in some film. However, they came very close to getting cast together in Kabir Khan’s 83. It was rumoured that Nawaz would play coach in the film where Ranveer would play Kapil Dev. However, the rumours were later dismissed by the Gang Of Wasseypur actor.

Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s coaching, even he must feel he did a great job in transforming Ranveer Singh into Bittoo Sharma. Let us know if you agree or not in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence On His Blowj*b Comment & Says “It Was Because Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Expression” Blaming Her For Making People Think Otherwise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News