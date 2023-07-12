Kapil Sharma had often got celebrities annoyed and angry before or after they appeared on his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. However the excitement is hyped whenever a big star appears on the show. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Akshay Kumar left annoyed after the comedian cracked a joke involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The story goes back to last year when Akki had refused to appear on the comedy show.

Reportedly, Kapil had taken a jibe at Akki’s interview with PM Narendra Modi, which hadn’t gone down well with the superstar, following which he had refused to come on the comedy show to promote Bachchhan Paandey.

Advertisement

A source had revealed to Hindustan Times, “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is the right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after.”

Advertisement

Trending

The source further added, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again.”

However later, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to clear the miscommunication and called Akshay Kumar ‘big bro’. Breaking the silence he had Tweeted, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me thank you.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Oh My God 2 which will hit the theatres on August 11.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: OMG 2 vs Animal vs Gadar 2: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sunny Deol To Lock Horns In A Three-Way High Voltage Box Office Clash!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News