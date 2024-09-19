Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment’s Kill create a lot of noise with its release in July 2024. After witnessing a successful run at the Hindi box office, it is now set to be remade in Telugu and Tamil. Scroll below for the latest update on Raghav Juyal and Lakshya starrer!

Previously, John Wick director Chad Stahelski had secured the rights for an international remake. Now, the action-thriller is making its way to the South Indian cinema. Starring Lakshya and supported by a phenomenal ensemble cast featuring Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala, Kill expands its reach across India as its Tamil and Telugu remakes are in the works now.

Both the films will be helmed by Ramesh Varma and produced under the banner of A Studios.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill has become a fan-favorite since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it emerged as the runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness, followed by a successful theatrical release in July 2024.

The film’s unbelievably gory action set pieces, a spine-chilling plot that unfolds on a train, and jaw-dropping performances by the cast have garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. As the film hits a new milestone, its Tamil and Telugu remakes are bound to leave South Indian audiences floored.

Stay tuned for more updates!

