Mira Rajput was only 20 when she tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Their 14-year age gap grabbed many eyeballs, but as they say, “jab miya biwi raaji toh kya karega kaazi.” Within a year, she was expecting her first baby (daughter Misha), but did you know the celebrity wife almost had a miscarriage and spent months in a hospital? Scroll below for all the details!

Shahid had been in the news for a long time over his controversial relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. They began dating on the sets of Fida in 2004. While fans believed they were endgame, they unexpectedly split during Jab We Met in 2007. Bebo moved on with Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan, while Sasha reportedly dated Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan briefly.

In 2015, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, who he met through the Dharmic religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The celebrity wife, now also a YouTuber, recently graced Prakhar Gupta’s podcast and shared unknown details of her first pregnancy.

Mira Rajput shared, “Not many people know this, but when I was pregnant with my daughter, it was my first pregnancy. And you are like, oh, I am 21-20, whatever… I am healthy, and I am like very fit and the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse can happen, and I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant. Came back and had this sonography and the doctor tells me that lie down right now.”

Mira Rajput was immediately hospitalized and kept under the observation of doctors for 2.5 months. It took a toll on her mental health, and while she desperately wanted to get out of that place, she could barely get out of bed. Then, her husband, Shahid Kapoor, requested the doctors and set up a hospital at his home. But the worst was yet to happen!

She revealed, “So, we did this, went back home, my whole family come to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions.” Mira had to get admitted to the hospital again!

In August 2016, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor welcomed their first daughter, Misha. They are also blessed with a son, Zain, who they welcomed in September 2018.

